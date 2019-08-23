Público
Sucesos Dos fallecidos en un incendio de una vivienda en Sevilla

Desde Emergencias Sevilla han precisado que las víctimas, que se encontraban durmiendo en el lugar del incendio, tenían 60 y 70 años de edad.

Lugar del incendio declarado en Sevilla capital, en la calle San Juan de la Salle, y que ha provocado dos muertes - EMERGENCIAS SEVILLA

Dos personas han fallecido este viernes en el incendio registrado de madrugada por motivos que se están investigando en en una vivienda de Sevilla capital, según ha informado Emergencias Sevilla y el Servicio de Emergencias del 112.

Los hechos han tenido lugar en la cuarta planta de un bloque de viviendas de la calle San Juan de la Salle y se ha tenido conocimiento del mismo pasadas las 4.30 horas, cuando un ciudadano avisaba de que había humo saliendo de un inmueble.

Así, el centro coordinador ha activado entonces a la Policía Local, a la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES), al Cuerpo Nacional de Policía y a los Bomberos de Sevilla, que confirmaron que el fuego se había producido en un dormitorio de la vivienda.

Desde Emergencias Sevilla han precisado que las víctimas, que se encontraban durmiendo en el lugar del incendio, tenían 60 y 70 años de edad.

