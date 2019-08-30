Público
Sucesos La muerte del menor en Ibiza fue fruto de "un desgraciado accidente"

La Dirección Insular de la Administración del Estado en las Pitiusas ha revelado los hallazgos de la investigación policial a raíz del fallecimiento, producido durante la noche del miércoles en la localidad ibicenca de Sant Antoni.

Miembro de la Guardia Civil. EFE

La muerte del niño de once años que fue encontrado ahorcado la noche del pasado miércoles en su vivienda de ses Païsses, en el municipio ibicenco de Sant Antoni, se trató de “un desgraciado accidente”. Así lo ha comunicado este viernes la Dirección Insular de la Administración del Estado en las Pitiusas en base al resultado de la investigación policial.

Agentes del Equipo Mujer-Menor (Emume) se desplazaron desde Palma para sumarse a la investigación que ha llevado a cabo la Guardia Civil para esclarecer las causas del fallecimiento del niño.

Los agentes han investigado el entorno del menor para esclarecer los hechos, sin descartar ninguna hipótesis desde el principio. El menor fallecido era el mayor de tres hermanos; los otros dos, más pequeños, son gemelos.

El joven fue encontrado alrededor de las 22:00 horas del miércoles en uno de los dormitorios de la vivienda por la pareja sentimental de su madre. Esta explicó a las autoridades que el niño había sufrido un episodio de acoso escolar hace unos tres años, pero tras cambiarse de centro no había tenido ningún problema posterior. 

