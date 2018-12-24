Público
Tanto el dueño de la cartera como los agentes de la Policía quieren encontrar al sintecho para agradecerle la devolución.

Un sintecho ha devuelto en Amposta una cartera perdida con 1.000 euros y cuyo propietario es un ciudadano belga residente en Vinaròs (Castellón) que lo quiere localizar para agradecerle el gesto, informa el consistorio de la capital del Montsià.

El pasado sábado, un sintecho de Amposta encontró una cartera perdida con 1.000 euros en efectivo y documentación en su interior, y la entregó a la camarera de un establecimiento de la ciudad para que la hiciera llegar a la Policía Local y se pudiera localizar a su propietario para devolvérsela.

Ahora, tanto él como los agentes de la Policía quieren encontrar al sintecho para agradecerle la devolución.

"Acciones como la realizada por este señor son el ejemplo de lo que tendría que ser la esencia de nuestra sociedad", subraya un comunicado de la Policía Local.

