Suicidios Las muertes por suicidio casi duplican a las que se producen en carretera

Aumentaron un 3,1% en un año hasta las 3.679 y se colocan muy por encima de quienes perdieron la vida en accidente de tráfico, que sumaron 1.943 fallecimientos en 2017, con un aumento del 2,8%.

Las muertes por suicidio se colocan muy por encima de quienes perdieron la vida en accidente de tráfico. REUTERS

Las muertes por suicidio han aumentado un 3,1% en un año hasta las 3.679 y se colocan muy por encima de quienes perdieron la vida en accidente de tráfico, que sumaron 1.943 fallecimientos en 2017, con un aumento del 2,8%.

Son algunos de los datos correspondientes a 2017 que se extraen de la estadística Defunciones según la causa de Muerte difundida hoy por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

