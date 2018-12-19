Las muertes por suicidio han aumentado un 3,1% en un año hasta las 3.679 y se colocan muy por encima de quienes perdieron la vida en accidente de tráfico, que sumaron 1.943 fallecimientos en 2017, con un aumento del 2,8%.
Son algunos de los datos correspondientes a 2017 que se extraen de la estadística Defunciones según la causa de Muerte difundida hoy por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
(Habrá ampliación)
