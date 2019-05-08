Público
Tabaquismo ENCUESTA: ¿Crees que se debería prohibir fumar en los coches privados?

El Gobierno propone una medida en la que se prohíba fumar en los coches privados para luchar contra el tabaquismo. 

¿Cómo afecta el tabaco a nuestro corazón?

Un cigarro partido por la mitad. Archivo

La ministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo, ha asegurado que impedir que se fume en los coches privados en una de las muchas medidas que tienen pensado llevar a cabo, aunque "no solo se trata de las medidas que se nos pueden ocurrir, que son muchísimas, sino de que éstas sean efectivas."

