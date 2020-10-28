La Comunidad de Madrid permite las reuniones de no convivientes hasta seis personas entre las 0.00 horas y las 6.00 horas siempre que no haya movilidad, pese a que antes de la declaración del estado de alarma el Gobierno regional había prohibido las reuniones de no convivientes tanto en lugares públicos como privados en dicha franja horaria.

Según ha adelantado El Mundo y han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la Consejería de Sanidad, la prohibición quedó suspendida por la declaración del estado de alarma.

Así, en esa franja horaria pueden reunirse no convivientes sin superar el número de seis y si no hay movilidad, es decir, que no pueden salir a la calle entre las 00.00 y las 6.00 horas salvo en las situaciones contempladas por el Real Decreto del estado de alarma.

Fuentes de la Consejería de Sanidad han señalado que la retirada de su medida responde a la necesidad de ajustarse al Real Decreto del estado de alarma.

El decreto de la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, por el que se establecen las medidas adoptadas por el Real Decreto del Estado de alarma fija la limitación de la libertad de circulación de las personas en horario nocturno, desde las 0.00 hasta las 6.00 horas.

También apuntan que las medidas de prevención y contención adoptadas por la Consejería de Sanidad previamente en el ejercicio de sus competencias como autoridad sanitaria "continuarán vigentes y producirán los efectos previstos en ellas, siempre que resulten compatibles con lo dispuesto en este decreto".

