Un toro escapado de una ganadería hiere a dos mujeres, una grave, en Sevilla

sevilla
Una mujer de 27 años ha resultado herida grave este sábado al ser embestida por un toro en el municipio sevillano de Gerena, según informa el servicio Emergencias 112 Andalucía, mientras que otra joven que la acompañaba ha sufrido una herida en la cara menos grave.
El Teléfono de Emergencias 112 recibió a las 11:45 horas un aviso de socorro para una joven que había resultado herida al ser embestida por un toro en el entorno del puente del Río Guadiamar, entre Gerena y Aznalcóllar.
La zona en la que se ha producido el suceso es habitual de paso de muchos vecinos de Gerena y el entorno suele utlizarse para hacer senderismo, por lo que se ha cortado el acceso mientras se busca al animal.
Según el testimonio de quien dio la alerta, el animal estaba fuera de la finca y había embestido a varias personas.
Desde el centro coordinador se alertó a Guardia Civil, Policía Local y la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias EPES, que atendió en el lugar a una joven de 27 años.
El acceso de un helicóptero para evacuarla ha sido complicado debido a las dificultades del terreno para aterrizar, además de que el animal seguía suelto, por lo que no se sabía si podía volver a atacar.
Una vez trasladadas las dos personas heridas, los agentes del Instituto Armado se han quedado al cargo de la situación para esclarecer las circunstancias del suceso.
Se cree que el toro se ha podido escapar de una ganadería que se encuentra a unos 100 metros del lugar del suceso.
