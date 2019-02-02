Voluntarios de Aena y de la Fundación para la Conservación y Recuperación de Animales Marinos (CRAM) han devuelto al mar las tortugas marinas recuperadas en la playa de El Prat. Según esta fundación, gracias a su programa de recuperación de animales lesionados por la acción del hombre, más de 600 tortugas han podido ser devueltas al mar tras completar el proceso de recuperación en los últimos años.
En un comunicado, ambas entidades han informado de que la acción forma parte de las actuaciones en el convenio de colaboración formado por Aena y el CRAM el pasado mes de noviembre.
A través de este convenio, Aena apoya a la Fundación en la conservación y la preservación de la fauna marina, con especial atención a la tortuga boba, una especie protegida y muy vulnerable.
La Fundación CRAM trabaja en la asistencia, recuperación y reintroducción de fauna marina amenazada en todo el litoral catalán desde 1994 y tiene sus instalaciones en la playa del Prat de Llobregat.
