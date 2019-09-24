Un agente de la Policía Local de Totana ha sido detenido por la Guardia Civil junto a otro vecino de esa localidad murciana con 22 kilos de cogollos de marihuana y cien plantas en floración con un peso de algo más de una tonelada, han informado este lunes el instituto armado y el ayuntamiento.
El policía llevaba "más de dos años fuera de servicio por circunstancias diversas", según el alcalde, Juan José Cánovas, de IU-V, que ha manifestado su "repulsa y condena" por estos hechos y lamentado que su supuesta actividad delictiva "ensucie la imagen del resto de agentes y la de la propia institución municipal".
La investigación se inició en agosto en viviendas en las que se sospechaba que se vendía la droga, por el trasiego de gente continuo y la actitud vigilante de los propietarios, que la plantaban en parcelas anexas.
Según la Guardia Civil, las fincas estaban valladas con mallas de ocultación y las matas, disimuladas entre naranjos.
En los registros fueron hallados básculas de precisión y focos y ventiladores para acelerar su crecimiento, conectados fraudulentamente a la red eléctrica, por lo que también serán acusados de ese delito, además del de tráfico de drogas, ante un juez de instrucción local.
