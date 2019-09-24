Público
Totana Detenido un policía local de un pueblo de Murcia con una tonelada de marihuana

El policía municipal de Totana llevaba "más de dos años fuera de servicio por circunstancias diversas", según el alcalde, Juan José Cánovas, de IU-V, que ha manifestado su "repulsa y condena".

Dos agentes de la Guardia Civil observan una de las plantas requisadas en Totana. (EFE)

Un agente de la Policía Local de Totana ha sido detenido por la Guardia Civil junto a otro vecino de esa localidad murciana con 22 kilos de cogollos de marihuana y cien plantas en floración con un peso de algo más de una tonelada, han informado este lunes el instituto armado y el ayuntamiento.

El policía llevaba "más de dos años fuera de servicio por circunstancias diversas", según el alcalde, Juan José Cánovas, de IU-V, que ha manifestado su "repulsa y condena" por estos hechos y lamentado que su supuesta actividad delictiva "ensucie la imagen del resto de agentes y la de la propia institución municipal".

La investigación se inició en agosto en viviendas en las que se sospechaba que se vendía la droga, por el trasiego de gente continuo y la actitud vigilante de los propietarios, que la plantaban en parcelas anexas.

Según la Guardia Civil, las fincas estaban valladas con mallas de ocultación y las matas, disimuladas entre naranjos.

En los registros fueron hallados básculas de precisión y focos y ventiladores para acelerar su crecimiento, conectados fraudulentamente a la red eléctrica, por lo que también serán acusados de ese delito, además del de tráfico de drogas, ante un juez de instrucción local.

