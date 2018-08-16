Dos trabajadores mueren al día por un accidente laboral, 14 sufren un accidente grave, 1.646 un accidente leve y 2.000 un accidente laboral que no causará baja, según ha denunciado este jueves UGT, que ha reclamado más inversión y formación en prevención de riesgos laborales.
Durante el primer semestre del año se han producido un total de 658.945 accidentes laborales, un 0,3 más que en el mismo periodo de 2017, según la estadística del Ministerio de Trabajo.
De ellos, 299.008 causaron baja, un 2,7% más, y dentro de ellos 257.812 ocurrieron durante la jornada laboral (+2,3%) y 41.196 fueron accidentes 'in itinere' (+4,8%).
Según UGT, las mutuas han endurecido sus criterios para conceder bajas laborales, reservándolas solo para aquellos casos que revisten una mayor gravedad, "con lo que se está produciendo un trasvase de accidentes que deberían haberse calificado como leves hacia accidentes sin baja".
El sindicato ha subrayado que el aumento de la siniestralidad laboral se debe a la precarización de las condiciones de trabajo, la alta temporalidad y la parcialidad involuntaria. Infartos, derrames cerebrales y accidentes de tráfico son las causas más frecuentes de muerte en accidente laboral.
Ante esta situación, UGT ha insistido en la necesidad de invertir en prevención y potenciar al máximo la formación en materia de riesgos laborales, así como en la creación de la figura del delegado territorial de prevención.
