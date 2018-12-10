Público
Límite de velocidad La DGT ya trabaja en la reforma para poder aplicar los 30 km/h en todas las ciudades

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, anuncia la modificación del Reglamento General de Circulación y medidas para reducir la siniestralidad vial en ciclistas y motoristas, los colectivos más vulnerables junto a los peatones.

Grande-Marlaska, en la conferencia sobre seguridad vial, en el Congreso. EMILIO NARANJO (EFE)

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha dicho hoy que la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) está trabajando ya en la reforma del Reglamento General e Circulación para establecer las condiciones en las que debe aplicarse el límite de velocidad de 30 km/h en todas las ciudades.

Además, ha anunciado que en el primer semestre del próximo año estarán listos los planes de medidas para reducir la siniestralidad vial en ciclistas y motoristas, dos de los colectivos más vulnerables junto con los peatones.

Grande-Marlaska ha pronunciado el discurso inaugural de la conferencia internacional ¿De la visión cero al objetivo cero? Liderazgo en la mejora de la seguridad vial que, organizada por la Fundación Mapfre reúne hoy en el Congreso a expertos en seguridad vial de España y de diferentes países, así como de la Comisión Europea. 

