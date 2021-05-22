Estás leyendo: Trasladan a 250 menores marroquíes a un polideportivo cubierto de Ceuta

Trasladan a 250 menores marroquíes a un polideportivo cubierto de Ceuta

El Gobierno ceutí tiene identificados a 438 menores y ha anunciado que va a continuar el proceso de identificación en los próximos días.

Menores migrantes en El Tarajal
Decenas de migrantes en la nave del polígono industrial cercano a la playa de El Tarajal. Brais Lorenzo / EFE

El Gobierno de Ceuta ha trasladado a un grupo de 250 menores marroquíes al polideportivo cubierto local Santa Amelia, que ha sido acondicionado para acoger a los niños y poder descongestionar la nave industrial del Tarajal, a la que fueron conducidos en un primer momento.

Según han informado fuentes del Gobierno ceutí, el traslado se produjo como consecuencia de la decisión de ir aliviando de personas la nave del Tarajal; desde aquí, también el pasado miércoles se trasladaron a 230 menores hasta un albergue provisional en la zona de Piniers.

Los menores fueron trasladados a las 22.30 horas de anoche a las dependencias deportivas, que han sido habilitadas con la instalación de literas.

Este pabellón de Santa Amelia ya había sido utilizado durante los primeros meses de la pandemia de la covid-19 para acoger a los menores marroquíes que estaban en las calles de la ciudad, principalmente en la zona del puerto, y que no querían dormir en el centro de acogida.

El Gobierno ceutí tiene identificados a 438 menores y ha anunciado que va a continuar el proceso de identificación en los próximos días con los aproximadamente 800 menores que finalmente fueron los que entraron en Ceuta de forma irregular en las jornadas del lunes y el martes.

El pabellón de Santa Amelia se convierte así en el segundo alojamiento de emergencia que ha tenido que habilitar el Gobierno autonómico en las últimas horas, después de haber tenido que reabrir el albergue de Piniers.

