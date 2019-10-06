Trasladan a Motril a 62 inmigrantes rescatados en el Mar de Alborán

Efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo han rescatado este sábado en el Mar de Alborán a 62 personas de origen subsahariano, todas ellas varones, que navegaban en una patera que había salido a primera hora de la mañana desde el norte de Marruecos.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo, la patera fue localizada en el Mar de Alborán inicialmente por el avión Cóndor V del Frontex y posteriormente rescatada por la Guardamar Concepción Arenal
Los migrantes, que en principio se encuentran en buen estado, están siendo trasladados al puerto de Motril, donde la Cruz Roja les atenderá a su llegada.
