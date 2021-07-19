Un tribunal marroquí condena a dos periodistas a penas de cárcel por violación

CASABLANCA
El Tribunal de Apelación de Casablanca condenó hoy a dos periodistas marroquíes a seis y un año de cárcel, respectivamente, por un delito de violación sobre una amiga.
Omar Radi, el principal acusado, ha sido condenado a seis años de cárcel por la violación de Hafsa Boutahar -relación que él asegura que era consentida-, mientras que su colega Imad Stitou ha sido condenado a un año, la mitad de él en libertad condicional, por no denunciar el delito anterior.
Nada más pronunciar la sentencia, la mayoría de la sala, donde abundaban los amigos y familiares de los periodistas, estalló en sollozos o en gritos como "esta es la justicia de las torturas, no la de las libertades".
Los hechos juzgados se remontan a una noche de julio de 2020, cuando Radi y Boutahar, que trabajaban juntos en un medio digital, tuvieron relaciones sexuales -consentidas, según él, y forzadas, según ella. El único testigo que pudo haber establecido la verdad era Imad Stitou, presente en la habitación, pero el tribunal lo declaró cómplice y ya no pudo comparecer como testigo.
"Omar e Imad están en medio de un conflicto entre Marruecos y el mundo", dijo a Efe Dris Radi, el padre de Omar, nada más conocerse la sentencia en un ambiente electrizado.
Además de la acusación de violación, Radi estaba perseguido por atentar contra la seguridad del Estado, pero ha primado la condena más dura, que era la de violación.
Omar Radi es precisamente uno de los protagonistas de la investigación periodística revelada hoy por un consorcio de medios europeos y americanos sobre el uso del programa Pegasus, desarrollado por la sociedad israelí NSO, para espiar a periodistas y opositores a través de sus teléfonos móviles. Radi es uno de los marroquíes supuestamente espiados por su propio Gobierno, aunque hoy el Ejecutivo de Rabat negó tales prácticas.
