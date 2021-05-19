Estás leyendo: Un tercio de los españoles ya tiene al menos una dosis de la vacuna contra la covid-19

Las comunidades han administrado 386.612 dosis en las últimas 24 horas y casi 7,5 millones de personas han recibido ya la segunda dosis a partir de la cual se empieza a generar inmunidad.

Un sanitario vacuna a una mujer con la dosis de Pfizer, en el Wanda Metropolitano, a 19 de mayo de 2021, en Madrid. EP

Las comunidades autónomas han administrado hasta este miércoles un total de 22.973.955 dosis de las vacunas contra la covid-19 de Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca y Janssen, 386.612 de ellas en las últimas 24 horas. Esto representa el 89,8 por ciento de las distribuidas, que ascienden a 25.572.945 unidades.

Además, un total de 7.469.173 personas han recibido ya la segunda dosis a partir de la cual se empieza a generar inmunidad, 145.747 más que que este martes. Esto supone el 15,7 por ciento de la población española. Un total de 15.741.247 personas han recibido al menos una dosis, el 33,2 por ciento de los españoles.

Los datos indican que en ese periodo se han entregado a las comunidades autónomas 17.052.945 dosis de Pfizer, con 15.978.580 administradas; 2.395.800 correspondientes a Moderna, con 1.879.235 ya inoculadas; 5.713.800 de AstraZeneca, con las que se ha vacunado a 4.879.675 personas; y 410.400 de Janssen, con 236.465 ya inyectadas.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha facilitado esta información en el informe de actividad del proceso de vacunación frente al coronavirus en base a datos recogidos entre el 27 de diciembre de 2020, día en el que comenzaron las vacunaciones, y el 18 de mayo.

Además, Sanidad y las comunidades autónomas han aprobado este miércoles permitir a los menores de 60 años vacunados con una primera dosis de AstraZeneca elegir, mediante la firma de un consentimiento informado, si completan la pauta con esta misma marca o con Pfizer.

Así lo ha anunciado la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, al término del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, en una rueda de prensa en la que ha explicado que esta opción, que obedece a las circunstancias "excepcionales y extraordinarias" de este caso, cuenta también con el aval del Comité de Bioética.

