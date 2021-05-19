Estás leyendo: Los menores de 60 años podrán elegir la segunda dosis entre Pfizer o AstraZeneca

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, ha explicado que esta opción, que obedece a las circunstancias "excepcionales y extraordinarias" de este caso, cuenta también con el aval del Comité de Bioética.

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darías, durante la rueda de prensa que ofrece tras la reunión conjunta de la Conferencia Sectorial de Educación e Interterritorial de Sanidad. Kiko Huesca / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad y las comunidades autónomas han aprobado este miércoles permitir a los menores de 60 años vacunados con una primera dosis de AstraZeneca elegir, mediante la firma de un consentimiento informado, si completan la pauta con esta misma marca o con Pfizer.

Así lo ha anunciado la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, al término del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, en una rueda de prensa en la que ha explicado que esta opción, que obedece a las circunstancias "excepcionales y extraordinarias" de este caso, cuenta también con el aval del Comité de Bioética.

"Sobre la segunda dosis de AstraZeneca, la EMA dijo que en cualquier caso serían las autoridades sanitarias de cada país quienes tomarían la decisión teniendo en cuenta su plan de vacunación y su situación epidemiológica", ha comentado Darias. 

Así, Andalucía comenzará la próxima semana a vacunar con la segunda dosis de AstraZeneca a los andaluces menores de 60 años que lo acepten de forma voluntaria. 

El consejero de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre, quien ha puntualizado que dicha decisión respalda la postura manifestada por Andalucía de forma incesante ya que consideramos que la mejor vacuna es la puesta", ha indicado la administración andaluza en un comunicado.

"Una decisión que cuenta con los informes positivos de la Agencia Española del Medicamento, de la Agencia Europea del Medicamento, Sociedades Científicas, así como la experiencia de las pautas completas de dicha vacuna en otros países, caso del Reino Unido", según el consejero.

Esta confirmación llega un día después de que la Comisión de Salud Pública decidiera que los miembros de este colectivo pudieran completar la pauta con un segundo pinchazo de Pfizer tras haber constatado que combinar ambos preparados es seguro y eficaz.

