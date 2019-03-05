València denunciará por delito de odio al autobús de HazteOír y lo inmovilizará si circula por la ciudad

La Policía Local de València denunciará por delito de odio al autobús de HazterOír y lo inmovilizará en el caso de que circule por la ciudad en aplicación de la ordenanza de publicidad, por lo que no podrá circular por sus calles, según han informado fuentes de la Concejalía de Protección Ciudadana.
El presidente de HazteOír, Ignacio Arsuaga, ha anunciado este martes en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter que el autobús –que utiliza la imagen de Hitler y el mensaje '#StopFeminazis' para cuestionar la violencia de género– visita en esta jornada la ciudad para "denunciar el feminismo supremacista y pedir que se deroguen las leyes de género".
"Recomendación a Feminazis valencianas: tomaos una pastilla tranquilizante, que en España, gracias a Dios, hay", concluye el mensaje de Arsuaga.
La concejala de Protección Ciudadana, Anaïs Menguzzato, ha explicado en unas declaraciones que, en primer lugar, se trata de una cuestión técnica porque el autobús de esa organización "lo que pretende es hacer propaganda" de sus ideas, "está vulnerando la ordenanza de publicidad" y "no está autorizado para circular por València".
Además, ha añadido, "contiene un mensaje inaceptable en nuestro país y la España del siglo XXI y sería denunciable por un delito de odio". "En València no son bienvenidos los que promueven el odio", ha insistido, y ha recalcado que aquí "trabajamos por la igualdad y por las mujeres, para que dejen de ser víctimas de violencia machista".
