Ser vegetariano un día a la semana: la medida que busca una alimentación ética y ecológica

Más de 500 personalidades francesas han firmado un manifiesto en el que reclaman un cambio de los hábitos de consumo, señalando que la dieta basada en carnes y pescados es mala para el medio ambiente y tiene un trasfondo de maltrato animal.

Un hombre observa cordero en el escaparate de una carnicería en el mercado de Vitoria.

Al menos 500 personalidades francesas han firmado un manifiesto en el que llaman a la reducción del consumo de carne y pescado. La medida —bautizada con el nombre de Lunes verdes tiene un trasfondo ecológico que pide que, una vez a la semana, la sociedad deje de comer productos animales.

A la campaña, difundida en carteles del metro de París, se han sumado personalidades notables de la sociedad gala como Juliette Binoche o Isabelle Adjani, asi como el exministro de Educación Luc Ferry, la presidenta de WWF, Isabelle Autissier, el director general de Greenpeace Francia, Jean-François Julliard.

En el manifiesto, difundido por Le Monde, los firmantes proponen que la sociedad cambie los hábitos alimenticios a partir del próximo lunes 7 de enero y justifican sus premisas en las "nefastas consecuencias" ecológicas que tiene la producción de carne. Asimismo, añaden que la ganadería contribuye "al 14,5% de las emisiones totales de gas de efecto invernadero".

Además de los argumentos ecologistas, también se pone el foco en las prácticas crueles que hay en los centros de producción cárnicos y los cuestionados métodos de crianza.

Por otra parte, en mitad del compromiso ético de la campaña, aparecen otras explicaciones que apuntan a los beneficios para la salud que conllevaría una reducción de consumo de peces y animales terrestres. Tanto es así, que los impulsores del manifiesto explican que el consumo constante de estos alimentos puede "atenuar el riesgo de enfermedades cardiovasculares, diabetes u obesidad”.

