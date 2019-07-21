Metro de Madrid ha reducido aún más la frecuencia de sus trenes en la primera quincena de julio. A la tradicional reducción de convoyes por el horario de verano se suma la falta de trenes durante la hora punta de todos los días laborables, según ha informado El País.
En este sentido, siempre según este medio, algunos días han dejado de pasar hasta el 35% de los trenes programados.
El Consorcio Regional de Transportes de Madrid (CRTM), que depende del Gobierno regional, no ha hecho nada al respecto, a pesar de que el Metro madrileño lleva nueve meses seguidos sin cumplir el compromiso de puntualidad, según recoge este medio.
Tanto el Sindicato de Maquinistas (SCMM), que ha denunciado en varias ocasiones la falta de trenes y de maquinistas, como Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) coinciden en que es un problema "estructural", mientras que Metro de Madrid alude a la disminución de viajeros durante los meses de julio y agosto: "Adecuamos la oferta y la demanda", defienden en unas declaraciones recogidas por El País.
