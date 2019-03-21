El fondo del mar de la costa de Nerja, en Málaga, acumula cerca de nueve toneladas de toallitas por causa de los vertidos sin depurar. Esta basura marina se sitúa tan solo a 700 metros del paraje natural de Maro-Cerro Gordo, una zona protegida por su valor ecológico por la que ni siquiera se puede navegar.
El hallazgo, según informa Diario Sur, se enmarca dentro del caso Vastum, en el que la Guardia Civil y la Seprona investiga a 16 cargos públicos por el vertidos de aguas sin depurar a los mares.
Los vertidos llegan directamente al mar a través de varios emisarios. Uno de ellos sale directamente desde un acantilado por lo que la basura es visible desde cualquier zona cercana. Otras dos tuberías se sitúan en el fondo del mar, a la altura de Burriana y Torrecilla, y a unos 50 metros de profundidad.
Los agentes de la Guardia Civil y el Seprona, según informa Diario Sur, han contado con la ayuda de buzos profesionales para poder determinar el alcance de los daños medioambientales.
Los vertidos de aguas sin depurar han dejado en el fondo marino una manta de toallitas y otros elementos poco degradables.
