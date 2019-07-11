Público
Violencia machista Detenido en Marbella por abusos sexuales a una menor con la que contactó por redes sociales

Fuentes policiales han precisado que la investigación se inició a raíz de la denuncia interpuesta por el padre de la menor.

Policía de Marbella./ Ayuntamiento de Marbella.

Un joven de 23 años y nacionalidad española fue detenido el pasado martes por agentes de la Policía Nacional en el municipio malagueño de Marbella por su presunta responsabilidad en un delito de abusos sexuales a una menor, con la que contactó a través de una red social. Fuentes policiales han precisado que la investigación se inició a raíz de la denuncia interpuesta por el padre de la menor ese mismo martes aunque los hechos habrían tenido lugar el pasado fin de semana en el domicilio del investigado.

Tras la denuncia del propio progenitor ante la Policía Nacional se activó el pertinente protocolo de actuación ante víctimas de abusos sexuales y se asistió a la niña. Al parecer, el detenido, según ha adelantado este jueves diario SUR, es compañero de trabajo del padre de la menor, de 13 años, y ambos habrían concertado una cita para verse en casa de él. Al parecer, fue allí donde estuvieron bebiendo alcohol y mantuvieron relaciones sexuales.

Los agentes de la Unidad de Atención a la Familia y Mujer (UFAM) se centraron en la investigación policial y pronto dieron con el supuesto autor de los hechos que, han precisado fuentes policiales, pasó este miércoles a disposición en el Juzgado Instrucción 3 de Marbella.

