Violencia machista Un hombre acuchilla a su expareja y a su exsuegra e intenta suicidarse en Dénia

El agresor se coló por la ventana en la vivienda y agredió a las mujeres, que permanecen ingresadas en el hospital sin riesgo vital. Las víctimas pidieron auxilio por la ventana y un ciudadano, al oír los gritos, alertó al 112.

Agentes de Policía Nacional en Alicante en imagen de archivo. / CNP

Un hombre de 32 años ha acuchillado esta madrugada a su expareja y a su exsuegra en la localidad alicantina de Dénia. Posteriormente ha tratado de suicidarse ingiriendo salfumán. Está detenido como presunto autor de un intento de homicidio, según han informado fuentes de la Comisaría de Alicante.

Los hechos sucedieron sobre las 4.30 horas de este miércoles cuando al parecer el hombre se coló por la ventana en la vivienda de su expareja, situada en el centro de Dénia, y comenzaron una discusión. Entonces, el hombre presuntamente asestó varias cuchilladas a la joven, que la hirieron al menos en el brazo y la muñeca. La madre también fue acuchillada, al parecer en el omoplato.

El hombre, tras la agresión, abandonó el domicilio y las mujeres pidieron auxilio por la ventana y un ciudadano, al oír los gritos, alertó al 112. Las víctimas comunicaron a los agentes que se personaron la dirección en la que vivía el agresor y, al llegar a la vivienda, los policías se encontraron con que al parecer el presunto autor de los hechos se había tratado de suicidar bebiendo salfumán.

Las víctimas y el agresor han sido ingresados en el Hospital de Dénia aunque su estado no reviste riesgo vital. Él está detenido acusado de un delito de intento de homicidio.

