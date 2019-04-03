Un juez de Falset (Tarragona) ha decretado este miércoles libertad con cargos al alcalde de Miravet, Antoni Borrell, que fue detenido este martes por un supuesto delito de violencia de género.
Según han confirmado fuentes policiales, los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron al alcalde del municipio de Miravet, en la comarca de Ribera d'Ebre, acusado de un delito de violencia de género, por el que ya fue detenido el pasado día 25 de marzo.
El político, que ha pasado este miércoles a disposición de la jueza de Flaset, ha quedado en libertad con cargos y medidas cautelares de alejamiento y no comunicación con la denunciante. Antoni Borrell, de 52 años, es alcalde de Miravet desde 2007, encabezando una candidatura vinculada a Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC).
