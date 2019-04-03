Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Vivienda El PNV salva in extremis el decreto de alquileres del Gobierno, que logra sacar adelante sus últimas medidas

El Grupo Vasco apoya la convalidación del decreto de vivienda después de negociaciones con el Ejecutivo hasta el último momento sobre transferencia de competencias a Euskadi. El PP vota en contra de todos los decretos sociales.

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 2
Aitor Esteban

Aitor Esteban con María Jesús Montero en la Diputación Permanente / EFE

El Gobierno sale de la Diputación Permanente del Congreso con pleno en la aprobación de los decretos que ha llevado a la Cámara este miércoles. El bloque de la moción de censura ha unido sus votos en cseis ocasiones para salvar los decretos de medidas de contingencia ante una posible salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea sin acuerdo, el de medidas urgentes para garantizar la igualdad de trato entre mujeres y hombres en el empleo, el de lucha contra la precariedad laboral, el de regulación de las empresas de trabajo temporal y el de la inversión del superávit de autonomías y ayuntamientos, y el de alquileres.

El resultado definitivo es la aprobación de la norma con 33 votos a favor, 31 en contra y una abstención. "El Gobierno español tiene asumidas una serie de obligaciones y compromisos y si ha tenido tiempo para presentar estos decretos, también tiene que ir haciendo frente a estos compromisos", advertía el portavoz del PNV en el Congreso, Aitor Esteban, a la entrada de la Diputación Permanente.

Una advertencia que suponía toda una declaración de intenciones y que se tradujo en incertidumbre sobre el futuro del decreto en materia de vivienda y en una tarde de negociaciones entre el partido vasco y el Gobierno, que al final se saldó con la aprobación del decreto. Más allá del asunto de las competencias, a la formación no le gustaba el contenido del decreto.

Así se lo hizo saber el diputado del PNV Mikel Legarda durante su intervención en la Diputación Permanente: "Consideramos que este decreto no aborda las causas mas importantes de la escasez y carestía de la vivienda de alquiler", ha manifestado.

((habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad