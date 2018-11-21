Público
Violencia machista Una mujer hospitalizada al ser rociada con ácido por un hombre en Tenerife

La agresión se ha producido en el municipio de La Laguna y las mismas fuentes han señalado que se busca a ese hombre, aunque no han explicado la relación que hay entre las dos personas.

Imagen de una calle de La Laguna, en Tenerife. ARCHIVO/EP

Una mujer ha sido ingresada en un centro hospitalario de Tenerife después de que un hombre rociase su cara con un líquido ácido, en lo que podría ser un caso de violencia machista, han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias.

La agresión se ha producido en el municipio de La Laguna y las mismas fuentes han señalado que se busca a ese hombre, aunque no han explicado la relación que hay entre las dos personas.

Fuentes de la Policía Local han señalado que la alerta se hizo desde una vivienda del barrio de La Cuesta de La Laguna, y que la mujer ha sido ingresada en el Hospital Universitario de Canarias.

Los ataques a mujeres con ácido no son un hecho desconocido en España. En 2012, una mujer sufrió una agresión similar en Madrid, como informó en su momento El País.

