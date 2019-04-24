La Audiencia de Sevilla ha condenado a un hombre a la pena de prisión permanente revisable por intentar violar y después asesinar a una mujer en marzo de 2017 en Pilas (Sevilla).
Tras el veredicto de culpabilidad emitido por un jurado popular el 9 de abril, la Audiencia le condena a la pena de prisión permanente revisable por un delito de asesinato, como solicitó en el juicio la Fiscalía de Sevilla, y a 8 años de cárcel y 10 años de libertad vigilada por un delito de agresión sexual en grado de tentativa.
En una sentencia dictada el día 22 de abril, la Audiencia condena al encausado, E.R.R., a pagar una indemnización de 254.880 euros al marido y los dos hijos de la fallecida, y le impone la pena de prohibición del derecho de residir en el lugar en el que viven o trabajen los familiares de la víctima.
Según los hechos probados, el condenado obligó a la víctima a despojarse del sujetador y la camiseta que vestía y "decidió matarla" tras constatar que "no podía lograr su propósito de mantener relaciones sexuales con ella, dada la fuerte oposición de la víctima".
