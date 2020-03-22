CastellónActualizado:
La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 5 de Castellón, en funciones de guardia, ha acordado este domingo prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para el hombre detenido por matar a su compañera sentimental en Almassora (Castellón), que queda investigado por un delito de asesinato.
La magistrada ha decretado también como medidas cautelares la prohibición de comunicación y aproximación del investigado respecto a sus dos hijos menores de edad, de 7 y 10 años, la suspensión de cualquier régimen de visitas y la del ejercicio del derecho a la patria potestad, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia valenciano. Los menores han quedado provisionalmente bajo la guarda provisional de una familiar por parte materna
La jueza de guardia se ha inhibido ya de las diligencias en favor del Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer número 1 de Castellón.
Karina Andrés, una mujer de 35 años vecina de la localidad castellonense de Almassora fue asesinada en la noche del jueves en presencia de sus dos hijos menores de edad y su pareja y presunto asesino, José F.F., también de 35 años, se entregó al día siguiente en el Cuartel de la Guardia Civil.
La mujer se ha convertido en la víctima número 17 de la violencia de género en España en lo que va de año y sus hijos se sumarían a los nueve huérfanos que deja ya la violencia machista en 2020.
