Prisión provisional y sin fianza por asesinar a su pareja en Almassora

La jueza ha decretado la prohibición de comunicación y aproximación del investigado respecto a sus dos hijos menores de edad, de 7 y 10 años.

Últimamente, parece que la violencia es algo relativo, que todo es violencia y que cada vez que hablamos de violencia patriarcal, machista, de género o contra las mujeres hay que dar explicaciones. Frases como "la violencia es violencia, ¿por qué hablar de violencia machista? Toda la violencia es mala", "no existe una violencia especifica hacia las mujeres, eso es un invento", "las mujeres también son violentas, incluso son peores que los hombres", "los hombres también sufren violencia de género" y otras por el estilo, están ganando espacio.  Así se construye el poder, quien se sitúa en la supuesta "normalidad" se cree con la posesión de la verdad y no escucha ni valida otras voces. No hay consenso teórico en cuanto a definir la violencia y existen muchos debates académicos en torno a este tema. Este es solo un intento de reflexión para seguir dialogando. Muchas veces damos por hecho que cuando hablamos de una palabra estamos entendiendo lo mismo, pero no es así. Por eso aclaro que cuando yo hablo de violencia me refiero a una conducta cultural, no a algo innato ni instintivo. Esto lo digo porque cuando hablo de violencia siempre suele aparecer esa gente que se empeña en compararnos con el mundo animal o que dice que los estudios científicos demuestran que es una cuestión hormonal y que los hombres son más violentos por naturaleza (como si nuestra visión del mundo animal no fuera antropocéntrica, ni la ciencia, patriarcal). La violencia es una conducta social aprendida, no es un instinto natural. Y en este sentido, ayuda tratar de diferenciarla de la agresividad, que es una respuesta adaptativa innata que nos acompaña ante las amenazas externas. Sin embargo, que sea innata tampoco significa que se mantenga siempre igual a lo largo de nuestra vida, porque incluso nuestra capacidad de mostrar esa agresividad se modula a través de pautas culturales de comportamiento. De esto sabemos mucho las personas socializadas como mujeres, a quienes desde niñas nos enseñan que mostrar agresividad, incluso cuando nos dañan o atacan, no es adecuado y que debemos ocultarla y erradicarla de nuestras vidas. La violencia es una conducta social aprendida, no es un instinto natural. Y en este sentido, ayuda tratar de diferenciarla de la agresividad, que es una respuesta adaptativa innata ante las amenazas externas La violencia también es una conducta compleja que siempre tiene detrás la intención, consciente o inconsciente, de someter, dominar, controlar o dañar a otras personas. Esto es así porque la violencia está inscrita en la lógica del poder y desigualdad. Quienes violentan pretenden hacerse valer a costa de otras, imponerse a través del miedo. Esa intención es la clave que nos permite distinguirla de la autodefensa. Cuando una persona se defiende ante una amenaza contra su integridad o su vida, no está ejerciendo violencia por más agresiva que sea su respuesta, y esto es así porque su intención no es someter o dominar a nadie, sino protegerse. Hace algunos años una chica a la que dos chicos secuestraron, violaron y torturaron en un hotel, arrebató el cuchillo a uno de ellos cuando el otro había salido de la habitación. La chica uso el cuchillo en su defensa, consiguió salir de la habitación y escapar. El agresor murió y a ella le acusaron de "exceso" de legítima defensa, considerando que había actuado con violencia. Aquí asistimos pues a una discusión donde la consideración de qué es y qué no es violencia se torna central. Comparar la violencia con la autodefensa beneficia a los sistemas de dominación, por lo que es fundamental tener presente la intención y poner atención en distinguir la violencia de las respuestas ante la violencia. Habría que hablar también de esa tendencia tan de nuestra cultura que equipara a quien ejerce la violencia con quien la sufre. Algo que sobrevuela estas interpretaciones es que tan responsable es una por dejarse, como otra por ejercerla. He dejado de contar las veces que me han preguntado, ¿cómo es posible que una mujer siga en una relación de violencia tantos años, no será que le gusta, que le cubre alguna carencia? Sin embargo, han sido muy pocas las veces que he escuchado, ¿cómo es posible que un hombre pueda estar años ejerciendo violencia contra otra persona? A mí, desde luego, me parece una pregunta mucho más espeluzante. Está en el aire La violencia se adquiere e interioriza a partir de claves de socialización. En nuestra cultura patriarcal, a las personas socializadas como hombres se les otorga el poder sobre las personas leídas como mujeres y se legitima el uso de cualquier herramienta que esté a su alcance para perpetuar ese poder, incluida la violencia. Esto, junto con la carencia de una cultura emocional que les permita conectar con el dolor ajeno hace que la violencia tenga demasiado margen para crecer. El relato de los hechos que hicieron los agresores de la violación grupal de San Fermín en su propia defensa es un buen ejemplo de cómo la falta de compasión masculina y su consiguiente violencia se han normalizado y banalizado hasta límites insospechados. No quiero decir que las mujeres nunca hagamos uso de la violencia, porque obviamente podemos utilizarla y de hecho la utilizamos. Pero la legitimidad social para ejercerla no está en nuestras manos, sino en las de la masculinidad tradicional. Además, en muchas ocasiones en las que la violencia es ejercida por mujeres es reactiva, es decir, fruto de una situación previa donde se sufre violencia y causada por la rabia y la frustración acumuladas. Hay un ejemplo ya clásico, que vale la pena recordarlo. Si preguntamos a un grupo de chicos y chicas, hombres y mujeres, de quién tienen miedo si caminan en solitario por la calle durante la noche y les persigue alguien, tanto unas como otros suelen responder que de un hombre. La simple lectura de un cuerpo como masculino nos hace percibirlo como potencialmente violento. Decir que las mujeres nos inventamos las cosas, o que tendemos a dramatizar y exagerar, no es más que una estrategia patriarcal para minimizar y justificar la reproducción social de la violencia De la misma forma, en nuestra cultura el cuerpo de las mujeres es leído como potencialmente violable y violentable. No podemos olvidar que la violencia patriarcal es estructural, sistemática e histórica, ni que nuestros cuerpos no solo sufren apropiaciones individuales, sino también colectivas. Lo que vivimos las mujeres por ser leídas como tales no son hechos aislados ni asuntos privados. Decir que las mujeres nos inventamos las cosas, o que tendemos a dramatizar y exagerar, no es más que una estrategia patriarcal para minimizar y justificar la reproducción social de la violencia. De hecho, es todo lo contrario, las mujeres solemos contar solo una mínima parte de toda la violencia que vivimos a lo largo de nuestra vida. El hecho (porque sí, esto es un hecho y no una opinión) de que la mayoría de actos violentos en el mundo sean cometidos por personas socializadas como hombres no es algo casual, ni fruto de la naturaleza humana, ni tampoco algo que nos empeñamos en defender las feministas porque sacamos algún beneficio de ello. Es simple y llanamente una consecuencia directa de este proceso de socialización que legitima a los varones en el uso de la violencia como forma de relacionarse con el mundo, como manifestación de su virilidad. La violencia es una práctica de poder "sobre", por eso es una conducta selectiva. Cuando un hombre ejerce violencia contra una mujer, no quiere decir que ese hombre use la violencia de forma indiscriminada contra todo el mundo o que no sepa controlar su ira en ninguna situación. La violencia no tiñe toda su identidad, sino que la utiliza de forma selectiva contra quien puede ejercer su poder. Aquí, podríamos incluir otros ejes de este poder ? como el de clase, raza, capacidad, etc. ? que contribuyen de igual forma a que unas personas tengan mayor legitimidad social para ejercer violencia contra otras y así mantener las relaciones de jerarquía. El hecho de que, en los sistemas de dominación, dominadores y dominadas compartamos la misma ideología no significa que las personas seamos pasivas ante los abusos. Las personas siempre estamos respondiendo ante la violencia, intentando cuidar aquello que es valioso para nosotras, aunque aparentemente esas respuestas no sean siempre espectaculares ni nos permitan alejarnos de la violencia en un solo acto. Tampoco quiere decir que todas las personas socializadas como hombres, o que ostenten el poder, reproduzcan siempre estos actos de violencia. Las personas tenemos capacidad de elegir y renunciar a determinados tipos de conducta. Por tanto, si queremos desmontar los mecanismos que perpetúan las conductas violentas, necesitamos desafiar al poder y tomar posición ante la violencia de forma colectiva, entre todas, por todas y para todas. Como dice Marina Garcés "tomar posición no es solo tomar partido (a favor o en contra) ni emitir un juicio (me gusta o no me gusta), es tener que inventar una respuesta que no tenemos y que, sea cual sea, no nos dejará iguales". ???????? Laura Latorre Hernando es especialista en violencia de género. @PolifoniAmorosa

La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 5 de Castellón, en funciones de guardia, ha acordado este domingo prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para el hombre detenido por matar a su compañera sentimental en Almassora (Castellón), que queda investigado por un delito de asesinato.

La magistrada ha decretado también como medidas cautelares la prohibición de comunicación y aproximación del investigado respecto a sus dos hijos menores de edad, de 7 y 10 años, la suspensión de cualquier régimen de visitas y la del ejercicio del derecho a la patria potestad, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia valenciano. Los menores han quedado provisionalmente bajo la guarda provisional de una familiar por parte materna

La jueza de guardia se ha inhibido ya de las diligencias en favor del Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer número 1 de Castellón.

Karina Andrés, una mujer de 35 años vecina de la localidad castellonense de Almassora fue asesinada en la noche del jueves en presencia de sus dos hijos menores de edad y su pareja y presunto asesino, José F.F., también de 35 años, se entregó al día siguiente en el Cuartel de la Guardia Civil.

La mujer se ha convertido en la víctima número 17 de la violencia de género en España en lo que va de año y sus hijos se sumarían a los nueve huérfanos que deja ya la violencia machista en 2020.

