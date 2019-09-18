Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista El responsable del 'tour de La Manada' se enfrenta a más de tres años de prisión

En la página web se publicitaba "un recorrido por los puntos clave" que hicieron los violadores de 'La Manada' en los Sanfermines del 2016. La acusación establece que este acto "atentó gravemente contra la integridad moral de la víctima".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Manada. Europa Press

La Manada. Europa Press

El creador del tour de La Manada se enfrenta a más de tres años de prisión por un delito contra la integridad moral de la víctima y otro de odio, según adelanta El Periódico

En la página web se publicitaba "un recorrido por los puntos clave" que hicieron los violadores de La Manada en los Sanfermines del 2016. El autor del tour aseguraba en la web que se pretendía "dar a conocer los hechos del caso de la manada para denunciar el maltrato a la mujer, además de atraer turismo a Pamplona, una ciudad muy conocida por sus famosas fiestas, pero que tiene otros grandes encantos secretos el resto del año".

La acusación establece que este acto "atentó gravemente contra la integridad moral de la víctima, con el trato degradante y vejatorio de la publicación, defendiendo la agresión que sufrió y con ello las agresiones sexuales contra las mujeres en general, al animar a las personas que visitaban su página web a comprar las mismas camisetas que llevaban puestas los agresores el día de los abusos".

El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Pamplona ya afirmó en abril que veía indicios para juzgar por un posible delito contra la integridad moral al responsable del anuncio.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad