Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista El violador múltiple de Málaga sale de prisión seis días en contra del criterio del fiscal y la junta de tratamiento

Las víctimas y vecinos viven atemorizados por la salida de este violador en serie; durante su actividad delictiva anterior a su condena abordaba a mujeres jóvenes, analizaba sus movimientos, las perseguía hasta su domicilio, y, armado con un cuchillo, las violaba en el portal.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Juan Carlos G.R.en el momento de su detención, en 2002. EFE

Juan Carlos G.R.en el momento de su detención, en 2002. EFE

Juan Carlos G.R, violador en serie de Málaga condenado a 271 años de cárcel por cometer 13 agresiones sexuales y otros 11 intentos de violaciones, comienza un permiso de seis días pese a la oposición de la junta de tratamiento de la prisión de Albolote (Granada), la Fiscalía y las propias víctimas. Pasará estos días de permiso en Málaga.

Durante el último año, este delincuente —que debe cumplir 20 años en prisión como máximo, fruto de la normativa aplicada en su momento— ha obtenido hasta cinco permisos para salir de prisión, informa El País.

El Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria número 5 de Andalucía dispuso, a comienzos del pasado mes de septiembre, el pase a tercer grado del preso por su "intachable comportamiento".

No obstante, las víctimas recurrieron dicha medida y e Instituciones Penitenciarias está a la espera de que el juez tome una decisión sobre el recurso.

Víctimas y vecinos viven atemorizados por la salida de este violador en serie; durante su actividad delictiva anterior a su condena abordaba a mujeres jóvenes, analizaba sus movimientos, las perseguía hasta su domicilio, y, armado con un cuchillo, las violaba en el portal. También se hacía pasar por fontanero para acceder a las casas tras vigilar a sus víctimas.

Los informes de la cárcel de Albolote siempre se ha opuesto al tercer grado y a otros permisos que le han concedido porque aún no está preparado. Tiene una orden de alejamiento de dos kilómetros sobre sus víctimas para los próximos 15 años.

Centro Penitenciario de Albolote, en Granada. / EUROPA PRESS

Centro Penitenciario de Albolote, en Granada. / EUROPA PRESS

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad