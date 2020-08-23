Estás leyendo: Ascienden a 40 los sospechosos de tener el virus de la Fiebre del Nilo en Sevilla y ya son 28 las muestras positivas

Hasta el momento han fallecido dos personas por el virus, una mujer de 85 años y un hombre de 77 años.

Un trabajador durante las labores de fumigación contra los mosquitos causantes del virus del Nilo en Coria del Río / María José López / EUROPA PRESS

Los casos asociados a la Fiebre del Nilo, entre probables y confirmados, han subido este domingo a 40, lo que supone uno más que ayer, y de ellos hay 23 pacientes ingresados, 8 en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), por lo que estas cifras se mantienen estables en las últimas 24 horas.

El número de muestras positivas a la fiebre del Nilo ha subido y ahora son 28 (dos más), mientras que los casos confirmados son seis, los mismos que ayer, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Consejería de Salud.

La diferencia entre el número de muestras positivas y de casos confirmados se debe a que ante un paciente con el criterio clínico (síntomas compatibles de meningoencefalitis) y el criterio epidemiológico (zona de riesgo y el diagnóstico del laboratorio como probable), se puede decir que se trata de esta enfermedad --muestras positivas-- aunque es la detección del virus o su ADN en una muestra en sangre, orina o líquido cefalorraquideo lo que lo confirma al cien por cien y hace que pase a denominarse "caso confirmado".

El viernes falleció una mujer de 85 años que estaba ingresada en Hospital Universitario Virgen del Rocío y el jueves murió un anciano de 77 años, vecino de La Puebla. 

Por su parte, el Ayuntamiento de Los Palacios y Villafranca ha informado de que uno de sus vecinos se encuentra hospitalizado por esta causa, siendo esta la primera persona con el virus que reside fuera de Coria y La Puebla del Río.

Este brote de virus del Nilo es el mayor que se ha registrado en Andalucía, lo que se atribuye al aumento en un 30 % de los mosquitos que hay en los humedales del Parque Nacional de Doñana y del río Guadalquivir cercanos a La Puebla y Coria del Río, las poblaciones en las que se ha detectado el brote.

