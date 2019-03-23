Las calles del centro de Barcelona son escenario este sábado de una manifestación contra Vox convocada por Unitat contra el Feixisme i el Racisme y apoyada por unas 200 entidades.

La marcha comienza a las 17.00 horas en Jardinets de Gràcia, en el extremo norte del Passeig de Gràcia, para llegar hasta la Gran Via, donde están previstos los parlamentos, lectura de manifiestos y actuaciones musicales.

La protesta se enmarca en el Día Internacional contra el Racismo –celebrado el pasado 21 de marzo–, por el que se han convocado múltiples manifestaciones en todo el mundo y que, en el caso de Barcelona, se ha querido centrar en Vox.

Cartel de la manifestación contra Vox en Barcelona.

En la rueda de prensa de presentación, el miembro de la entidad impulsora David Karvala explicó que, aunque se trata de una marcha contra el racismo y el fascismo, la centrarán en Vox porque "en el Estado español la extrema derecha ahora mismo tiene nombre y apellidos".

"Ahora hay que señalar a Vox, y esto no quiere decir que sea el único problema. A Pablo Casado no sé qué le pasa, pero eliminando a Vox creo que eliminamos las tentaciones de otros", dijo. El líder del Partido Popular, por su parte, ha vuelto a declarar que no descarta pactos con Vox en el futuro.

Entre las cerca de 200 entidades firmantes del manifiesto figuran ERC, la CUP, BComú, Comisiones Obreras, CGT, Òmnium Cultural, la ANC, ICV y EUiA, así como un centenar de personas a título individual.

Desde el perfil de Twitter de la organización convocante se han hecho varios llamamientos: "El racismo crece. Hemos de detenerlo y erradicarlo", publicaban el pasado viernes para llamar a la cita callejera. Organizaciones en contra del trato que reciben los refugiados en los países mediterráneos también han asegurado que acudirían a la marcha.