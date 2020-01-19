La aplicación de mensajería instantánea Whatsapp ha registrado este domingo un problema a nivel global y no permite a los usuarios enviar fotos, vídeos o audios.
La página web Down Detector, que monitoriza las incidencias en las principales aplicaciones y servicios informáticos, ha detectado fallos en el servicio de Whatsapp en varios puntos de Europa, América del Sur y Asia.
Sin embargo, la incidencia, que ha comenzado en torno a las 12.00 horas de este domingo, sí permite a los usuarios enviar y recibir mensajes de texto.
WhatsApp, propiedad de Facebook, tiene más de 1.500 millones de usuarios y es la aplicación de mensajería instantánea más utilizada en todo el mundo. En España se contabilizan 25 millones de usuarios.
El pasado mes de noviembre Facebook, WhatsApp e Instagram registraron una caída a nivel global que, sin embargo, no afectó demasiado a España. En julio de 2019 un fallo masivo de las tres plataformas afectó a los usuarios españoles.
