

El abogado de Willy Toledo, Endika Zulueta, ha denunciado que la Policía y el juez de guardia le han impedido visitar a su defendido, que permanece desde este miércoles detenido tras no acudir a declarar al juzgado tras una denuncia por supuesta vejación de los sentimientos religiosos.



Zulueta, quien ha participado en una vigilia en apoyo del actor celebrada esta madrugada en el madrileño Teatro del Barrio, volvió a tomar el micrófono para confirmar que, tras la negativa inicial de la Policía, el juez de guardia había desestimado su petición: “Dice que no es competente para darme permiso para ver a Toledo. Esto es un símbolo de lo que está pasando”.

Endika Zulueta, en la vigilia por la libertad de Willy Toledo. / EP



En un masivo acto a micrófono abierto, en el que hablaron varias personalidades de la política, la cultura, el feminismo y el movimiento por la libertad de expresión, el abogado del actor explicó que era innecesario detener a su cliente, pues tenía de plazo hasta las diez de esta mañana para presentarse ante el juez.



“En un Estado autoritario se persigue a las personas no sólo por lo que hacen, sino por lo que son”, afirmó Endika Zulueta. “Willy no está privado de libertad por escribir me cago en dios, algo que hoy han hecho tantas personas en España. Lo han detenido no por hacer, sino por ser”, añadió el abogado, cuya tesis fue compartida por los políticos y activistas que hablaron esta noche.

El Teatro del Barrio se llenó en la vigilia por la libertad de Willy Toledo. / EFE

El acto, convocado por el Movimiento Antirrepresivo de Madrid bajo el lema Cagarse en dios no es delito, es libertad de expresión, llenó la sala del teatro madrileño, a la que no pudieron acceder numerosas personas. Ni, claro está, el protagonista de la velada, quien pasará la noche en el calabozo hasta que lo trasladen ante el juez y no podrá contar con la asistencia de su abogado hasta primera hora de la mañana.

