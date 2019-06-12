Público
Xàtiva Las primeras pesquisas de la Policía avalan la versión de la pareja de la mujer degollada en Xàtiva

No se tiene constancia de la existencia de denuncias por malos tratos o violencia de género entre la pareja. La Policía mantiene abiertas todas las hipótesis, aunque en un principio parece descartarse el robo como móvil.

Agentes de la Policía trabajan ante la vivienda de Xàtiva donde la mujer fue asesinada. EFE/Natxo Francés

La Policía Nacional continúa investigando y no descarta ninguna hipótesis sobre el asesinato de la mujer degollada en su domicilio de Xàtiva sin que por el momento se hayan producido detenciones, y las primeras pesquisas avalan la versión de su pareja, quien se encontraba trabajando en el momento de los hechos.

El cadáver de la mujer, I. E. R., de 36 años y nacionalidad rumana, fue encontrado por su pareja, un hombre de nacionalidad española, cuando regresó a casa después del trabajo, y está colaborando con los investigadores, ante quienes habría declarado que la víctima ejercía la prostitución, según fuentes próximas al caso.

Las primeras pesquisas policiales confirman la versión del hombre, nacido en la vecina población de Alberic y residente en Xàtiva desde hace pocos años, donde se dedicaba a tareas agrícolas. El hombre estuvo presente en la casa, en el centro de la localidad, mientras la Policía científica inspeccionaba la escena del crimen en busca de huellas y posibles pruebas en la tarde de ayer.

No se tiene constancia de la existencia de denuncias por malos tratos o violencia de género entre la pareja, según fuentes de la investigación. La Policía mantiene abiertas todas las hipótesis, aunque en un principio parece descartarse el robo como móvil.

Este miércoles es día de luto en la ciudad de Xàtiva, con todos los actos institucionales suspendidos, según un decreto que ayer hizo público el alcalde, Roger Cerdà, que también ha convocado para las 12.00 horas de hoy una concentración ante el consistorio en repulsa por este crimen.

