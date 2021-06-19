Estás leyendo: El Ejecutivo quiere aprobar antes de agosto los temas más enquistados que precederán a una crisis de Gobierno y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 20 de junio de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias del día El Ejecutivo quiere aprobar antes de agosto los temas más enquistados que precederán a una crisis de Gobierno y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 20 de junio de 2021

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado.

Foto de familia en la escalinata del Palacio de la Moncloa de los miembros del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, tras los últimos cambios realizados por la salida de Pablo Iglesias. E.P./Eduardo Parra
Foto de familia en la escalinata del Palacio de la Moncloa de los miembros del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, tras los últimos cambios realizados por la salida de Pablo Iglesias. Eduardo Parra / EUROPA PRESS

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas
    El Quinze 29 de Mayo

    selección público