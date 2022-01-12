Estás leyendo: Sanidad apuesta por un nuevo sistema de control de la covid cuando pase la sexta ola y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 13 de enero de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias del día Sanidad apuesta por un nuevo sistema de control de la covid cuando pase la sexta ola y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 13 de enero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Dos personas con mascarilla se cruzan en una calle de València.
Dos personas con mascarilla se cruzan en una calle de València. Ana Escobar / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público