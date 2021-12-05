Estás leyendo: La proposición de ley presentada por Vox en Madrid supone un retroceso de décadas en la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy La proposición de ley presentada por Vox en Madrid supone un retroceso de décadas en la igualdad entre hombres y mujeresy otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te proponemos repasar cinco noticias destacadas de este fin de semana.

Público
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (d), posa junto a la portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea, Rocío Monasterio (i), en la Real Casa de Correos, sede del Gobierno regional, a 6 de septiembre de 2021, en Madrid,
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (d), posa junto a la portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea, Rocío Monasterio (i), en la Real Casa de Correos, sede del Gobierno regional, a 6 de septiembre de 2021, en Madrid,. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público