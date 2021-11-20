Estás leyendo: Los socios de Gobierno ahuyentan el fantasma electoral y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 21 de noviembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Los socios de Gobierno ahuyentan el fantasma electoral y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 21 de noviembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para empezar bien informado este domingo 21 de noviembre de 2021

Público
Yolanda Díaz, Pedro Sánchez
Yolanda Díaz y Pedro Sánchez, este martes en el Senado. Mariscal / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público