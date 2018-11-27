Comenzó la precampaña frente a un club de alterne y en los últimos días le hemos visto cantando “Sabor de amor”, comiendo en un McDonalds y bromeando con ser un Jedi de Star Wars. Son algunos de los estrambóticos momentos que ha dejado el candidato del Partido Popular, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, durante la campaña de las elecciones andaluzas que se celebrarán el próximo 2 de diciembre.
Momentos a los que hay que sumar ahora uno más: pedirle el voto a una vaca. Sucedió el pasado miércoles y lo recogieron las cámaras de TVE, aunque había pasado desapercibido. Moreno visitó un explotación ganadera en la comarca de Los Pedroches (Córdoba). Allí, en un momento dado, posó para los periodistas junto a una vaca y bromeando le dijo: “¿Tú vas a votar al PP o no? Di que sí, hombre”.
En Andalucía, se pelea y se lucha por cada voto.
Aquí, Moreno Bonilla intentando convencer a una vaca indecisa que vote al PP el próximo 2 de diciembre. pic.twitter.com/PkL5I7pabr
— Natalia Pastor (@NataliaPastor) 26 de noviembre de 2018
El momento ha sido compartido en Twitter, donde varios usuarios de la red social han comentado el momento en tono jocoso:
Se comenta que la vaca ha pedido la baja por depresión
— Francisco Martínez (@61Martnez) 26 de noviembre de 2018
Creo que la vaca va a votar a PACMA como su marido el toro.
— L.Madina ✡✝✡ (@TORMENTA45ISR) 26 de noviembre de 2018
Por hacer el ridículo que no quede.....!!!
— Miguel (@ChezNieto) 26 de noviembre de 2018
Por lo menos ella rinde para el pueblo andaluz. Así está de triste
— Tomás???????????? (@tomaseoc) 26 de noviembre de 2018
Pobre vaca.
— Núria HR ???????? (@kikupipo) 26 de noviembre de 2018
La cara de miedo de la vaca. ????
— Señor Nairda (@Nairdadri) 26 de noviembre de 2018
Te descuidas un poco y se bebe la leche cruda ????
— Sr Grapas (@paellitarica) 27 de noviembre de 2018
Este es el nivel pic.twitter.com/Mn2Iup1HXN
— House of CAT???? (@Houseof_CAT) 27 de noviembre de 2018
— Jose Guber (@jose_guber) 27 de noviembre de 2018
Censura. Al vídeo no s'inclou la resposta.
— Aleix Todotormentoso (@Todotormentoso) 27 de noviembre de 2018
