Elecciones Andalucía 2018 “Y cuando creías haberlo visto todo…“: Juanma Moreno le pide el voto a una vaca

Comenzó la precampaña frente a un club de alterne y en los últimos días le hemos visto cantando “Sabor de amor”, comiendo en un McDonalds y bromeando con ser un Jedi de Star Wars. Son algunos de los estrambóticos momentos que ha dejado el candidato del Partido Popular, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, durante la campaña de las elecciones andaluzas que se celebrarán el próximo 2 de diciembre.

Momentos a los que hay que sumar ahora uno más: pedirle el voto a una vaca. Sucedió el pasado miércoles y lo recogieron las cámaras de TVE, aunque había pasado desapercibido. Moreno visitó un explotación ganadera en la comarca de Los Pedroches (Córdoba). Allí, en un momento dado, posó para los periodistas junto a una vaca y bromeando le dijo: “¿Tú vas a votar al PP o no? Di que sí, hombre”.

El momento ha sido compartido en Twitter, donde varios usuarios de la red social han comentado el momento en tono jocoso:

