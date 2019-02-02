Diario Público
Diario Público

Mascots Minute Silence Cuando las mascotas de equipos se unen al minuto de silencio

Por

Una cuenta de Twitter se ha propuesto algo en lo que nadie se había parado a pensar. Cuando se producen los minutos de silencio en los partidos de fútbol, hay ocasiones en las que las mascotas de los equipos se unen a los jugadores para presentar sus respetos.

El momento, que debería ser serio y conmovedor, deja estampas extrañas y difíciles de describir. La expresión "una imagen vale más que mil palabras" viene perfecta para este caso.

La cuenta apenas tiene más de 10 publicaciones y cuenta ya con 60.000 seguidores.

He aquí una recopilación de algunas imágenes subidas desde esta cuenta de Twitter llamada "Mascots Minute Silence".

