Una cuenta de Twitter se ha propuesto algo en lo que nadie se había parado a pensar. Cuando se producen los minutos de silencio en los partidos de fútbol, hay ocasiones en las que las mascotas de los equipos se unen a los jugadores para presentar sus respetos.

El momento, que debería ser serio y conmovedor, deja estampas extrañas y difíciles de describir. La expresión "una imagen vale más que mil palabras" viene perfecta para este caso.

La cuenta apenas tiene más de 10 publicaciones y cuenta ya con 60.000 seguidores.

He aquí una recopilación de algunas imágenes subidas desde esta cuenta de Twitter llamada "Mascots Minute Silence".

The Wombles of Wimbledon, solemn are we. pic.twitter.com/rd5lG1KTVz

— Mascots Minute Silence (@MascotSilence) 26 de enero de 2019