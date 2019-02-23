Diario Público
Inés Arrimadas Arrimadas aseguró hace tres semanas que su prioridad era ser presidenta de Catalunya

El anuncio de este sábado de Inés Arrimadas en el que declara que será la cabeza de listas por Barcelona para las elecciones generales contrasta enormemente con sus últimas declaraciones sobre su futuro político.

En el último Salvados de La Sexta, en el que debatió junto a Irene Montero, la política de Jerez de la Frontera aseguró que su prioridad era Catalunya y convertirse en presidenta de la Generalitat.

Twitter no ha tardado en recordárselo.

"Tengo tanto trabajo en Cataluña que mi objetivo político es el de la presidencia de la Generalitat", aseguraba Arrimadas hace menos de un mes.

