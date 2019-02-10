Público
Salvados Irene Montero, en 'Salvados': "Errejón nos engañó. Hace tiempo que ahí no hay amistad"

La portavoz de Unidos Podemos en el Congreso ha intervenido este domingo en un cara a cara con Inés Arrimadas, la líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, en el programa de 'Salvados'.

Irene Montero en 'Salvados'. laSexta

La portavoz de Unidos Podemos en el Congreso, Irene Montero, ha intervenido este domingo en un cara a cara con Inés Arrimadas, la líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, en el programa de Salvados. Al ser preguntada por la salida de Íñigo Errejón de la formación morada y su integración en la candidatura de Más Madrid, la número dos de Podemos ha señalado que "Errejón nos engañó. Hace tiempo que ahí no hay amistad".

En el debate emitido este domingo en laSexta, Montero ha declarado que la prisión provisional de los políticos presos independentistas por el procés ha sido "contraproducente" para solucionar el conflicto político en Catalunya: "En Europa nos ha abochornado muchas veces por las dudas de los procesos judiciales en España". Arrimadas, por su parte, ha señalado que está sorprendida porque "por el hecho de ser políticos, les queramos dar algún tipo de privilegio".

Las líderes políticas se han enfrentado por la gestación subrogada. Montero ha reconocido sentir empatía por el deseo de ser madre, pero ha agregado: "Un deseo no puede convertirse en un derecho". Arrimadas ha aprovechado la ocasión para recriminarle la postura contraria a esta cuestión de la formación morada, como también sucede con las licencias VTC: "Todo lo nuevo os asusta".

Montero ha informado que este año volverá a hacer huelga el 8 de marzo, mientras que Arrimadas ha mostrado más dudas. "No lo sé, pero me gustaría", ha agregado.

