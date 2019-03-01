La veleta de Ciudadanos vuelve a girar: lo que decía Rivera en 2010 sobre Celestino Corbacho y lo que dice ahora

La veleta de Ciudadanos ha vuelto a girar, una vez más. El partido naranja ha fichado al exministro socialista Celestino Corbacho. El que fuera también exalcalde de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) será el número tres de la candidatura de Manuel Valls, "Barcelona capital europea".
El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera ha celebrado la decisión asegurando que es “un honor”.
La deriva de Sánchez expulsa a los constitucionalistas del PSOE. Es un honor sumar a Celestino Corbacho a nuestro gran proyecto de futuro. Un hombre que ha rechazado el pacto con los separatistas y ha defendido la Constitución en Cataluña. ¡Bienvenido!???????????????? https://t.co/wMRvdoWrdX
— Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) 28 de febrero de 2019
El Albert Rivera de 2019, queremos decir, porque el de hace unos años tenía una opinión un poco diferente de Corbacho. El Albert Rivera de 2010 consideraba que Corbacho era “el ministro del paro” y aseguraba que en cualquier empresa le despedirían con los resultados que acredita.
En una nota de prensa en la web de Ciudadanos, que citaba palabras de Rivera y que aún está online, se burlaban de él diciendo que “Montilla debería plantearse si su partido es una agencia de colocación o un partido político”.
???? BOMBAZO❗️
Lo que Albert Rivera decía de Celestino Corbacho, al que ahora ficha como núm. de la lista de Valls-VOX para Barcelona. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kRmzEq6imV
— Mingo (@mingosociata) 28 de febrero de 2019
A ese que duramente criticabas en 2010 ???????????????????? veleta x 1000
— Miguel Corbella (@Eldelavara1973) 28 de febrero de 2019
Donde dije digo... pic.twitter.com/DcVAEQQ3jb
— Madrileño indignado (@Madrignado) 28 de febrero de 2019
