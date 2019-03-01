Diario Público
La veleta de Ciudadanos vuelve a girar: lo que decía Rivera en 2010 sobre Celestino Corbacho y lo que dice ahora

La veleta de Ciudadanos ha vuelto a girar, una vez más. El partido naranja ha fichado al exministro socialista Celestino Corbacho. El que fuera también exalcalde de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) será el número tres de la candidatura de Manuel Valls, "Barcelona capital europea".

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera ha celebrado la decisión asegurando que es “un honor”.

El Albert Rivera de 2019, queremos decir, porque el de hace unos años tenía una opinión un poco diferente de Corbacho. El Albert Rivera de 2010 consideraba que Corbacho era “el ministro del paro” y aseguraba que en cualquier empresa le despedirían con los resultados que acredita.

En una nota de prensa en la web de Ciudadanos, que citaba palabras de Rivera y que aún está online, se burlaban de él diciendo que “Montilla debería plantearse si su partido es una agencia de colocación o un partido político”.

