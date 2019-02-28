Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El exministro socialista Celestino Corbacho, número tres de la candidatura de Valls

El exalcalde de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat ha explicado que la plataforma del político franco-catalán le "motiva" e "ilusiona".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Celestino Corbacho durante la época en que fue ministro de Trabajo con Zapatero. | EFE (ARCHIVO)

Celestino Corbacho durante la época en que fue ministro de Trabajo con Zapatero. | EFE (ARCHIVO)

Celestino Corbacho, exalcalde de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) y exministro socialista de Trabajo, será el número tres de la candidatura de Manuel Valls, "Barcelona capital europea".

El exprimer ministro francés y candidato independiente al ayuntamiento de Barcelona, que cuenta con el apoyo de Ciudadanos, ha comparecido este jueves junto a Corbacho en una rueda de prensa en la que ambos han compartido el objetivo de "recuperar" una ciudad "deteriorada", sin "liderazgo", y con una alcaldesa "incompetente" y "populista" que ha "supeditado su proyecto a la radicalidad" de los independentistas.

"La plataforma de Manuel Valls me motiva e ilusiona", ha admitido Corbacho, que identifica con tres ejes (la vivienda, la economía y la movilidad sostenible), y ha acusado a la alcaldesa, Ada Colau, de estar ausente y no tener implicación ni liderazgo metropolitano.

El número dos de la candidatura será una mujer, que se dará a conocer el día 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer, junto al resto de integrantes de la plataforma.

Por su parte, el presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha afirmado este jueves que está "encantado de abrir los brazos" de su partido a personas como el exministro de Trabajo socialista Celestino Corbacho y el expresidente de Baleares José Ramón Bauzá, que acaba de abandonar el PP, porque comparten valores.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad