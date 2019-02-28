El exministro socialista Celestino Corbacho, número tres de la candidatura de Valls

Celestino Corbacho, exalcalde de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) y exministro socialista de Trabajo, será el número tres de la candidatura de Manuel Valls, "Barcelona capital europea".
El exprimer ministro francés y candidato independiente al ayuntamiento de Barcelona, que cuenta con el apoyo de Ciudadanos, ha comparecido este jueves junto a Corbacho en una rueda de prensa en la que ambos han compartido el objetivo de "recuperar" una ciudad "deteriorada", sin "liderazgo", y con una alcaldesa "incompetente" y "populista" que ha "supeditado su proyecto a la radicalidad" de los independentistas.
"La plataforma de Manuel Valls me motiva e ilusiona", ha admitido Corbacho, que identifica con tres ejes (la vivienda, la economía y la movilidad sostenible), y ha acusado a la alcaldesa, Ada Colau, de estar ausente y no tener implicación ni liderazgo metropolitano.
El número dos de la candidatura será una mujer, que se dará a conocer el día 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer, junto al resto de integrantes de la plataforma.
Por su parte, el presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha afirmado este jueves que está "encantado de abrir los brazos" de su partido a personas como el exministro de Trabajo socialista Celestino Corbacho y el expresidente de Baleares José Ramón Bauzá, que acaba de abandonar el PP, porque comparten valores.
