No era el día para que los hombres buscasen protagonismo, pero aun así hubo quienes lo encontraron (aunque no tuviera las consecuencias que ellos esperaban).
Alejandro Sanz ha sido objeto de crítica el Twitter por difundir una imagen en la que aparece con un ojo maquillado junto al mensaje: "Hoy en el #DíaDeLaMujer debemos ponernos en su piel".
Hoy en el #DíaDeLaMujer debemos ponernos en su piel. Sólo así podremos entender porque merecen su día todos los días. #8marzo #FelizDíaDeLaMujer pic.twitter.com/rBYhRWyMKY
— Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) 8 de marzo de 2019
Las respuestas no se hicieron esperar: "¿Ponerse en nuestra piel es pintarte los ojos?", se preguntó una tuitera. "Si algo ha buscado la mujer es liberarse del yugo de los estereotipos, como para usar el simbolismo de estos", esgrimió otra internauta.
Alfred García, exconcursante de Operación Triunfo, también quiso publicar una foto durante la jornada. Las críticas fueron intensas y acabó quitando la imagen.
¿Quién es más ridículo?
RT - Alejandro Sanz
Fav - Alfred García pic.twitter.com/kSSnQfRDep
— Economista Cabreado (@EconoCabreado) 8 de marzo de 2019
Super bien utilizar esto para hacerte publicidad en un día como hoy, suuuuuuuuper bien
— can (@Eseculitooo) 8 de marzo de 2019
