8 de marzo Alejandro Sanz y Alfred García la lían al buscar protagonismo durante el 8M

No era el día para que los hombres buscasen protagonismo, pero aun así hubo quienes lo encontraron (aunque no tuviera las consecuencias que ellos esperaban).

Alejandro Sanz ha sido objeto de crítica el Twitter por difundir una imagen en la que aparece con un ojo maquillado junto al mensaje: "Hoy en el #DíaDeLaMujer debemos ponernos en su piel".

Las respuestas no se hicieron esperar: "¿Ponerse en nuestra piel es pintarte los ojos?", se preguntó una tuitera. "Si algo ha buscado la mujer es liberarse del yugo de los estereotipos, como para usar el simbolismo de estos", esgrimió otra internauta.

Alfred García, exconcursante de Operación Triunfo, también quiso publicar una foto durante la jornada. Las críticas fueron intensas y acabó quitando la imagen.

