El hilo perfecto para repasar el 8M por todo el planeta

Por

La resaca del 8M ha dejado un eco que tardará meses en desaparecer. Desde la capital española hasta Asia ha tenido marchas, protestas y manifestaciones que han conmovido al planeta. Ha sido la tuitera Tuices la que se ha propuesto aunar en un hilo todas las marchas del mundo.

