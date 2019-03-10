Twitter destapa cómo se gestan los bulos contra las feministas

"Vox Baleares ha difundido el bulo de una agresión a tres chicas por parte de "feministas radicales". Allí el coordinador del partido es todo un experto en bulos: Pepelu Saliquet". Así arranca el hilo de Rubén Sánchez, portavoz de FACUA, en el que narra cómo Saliquet —cabeza de partido de Actúa VOX en Ibiza y nieto del general golpista Andrés Saliquet, genocida causante de 137 muertes durante el franquismo— mintió deliberadamente sobre su pareja.
Lo publicado por Sánchez sirve para mostrar la manera en la que se gestan los bulos contra el feminismo y las feministas, aunque esta vez haya sido cazado a tiempo antes de que se difundiera.
Vox Baleares difundió el pasado viernes, en plena jornada del 8M, que había sufrido una agresión en Son Servera (Mallorca) por parte de un grupo de "feministas radicales" que ha resultado ser falsa. El partido anunció posteriormente que lamentaba el bulo difundido.
Vox Baleares ha difundido el bulo de una agresión a tres chicas por parte de "feministas radicales". Allí el coordinador del partido es todo un experto en bulos: Pepelu Saliquet. Él mismo intentó sembrar este repugnante rumor machista sobre mi pareja, @kekasanchez. https://t.co/PSM8U99DYK
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) 9 de marzo de 2019
Sánchez recupera tweets antiguos, del pasado diciembre, en el que demostraba que Saliquet mentía sobre su pareja y su situación laboral, desprestigiandola de una manera machista y desagradable.
Saliquet incluso llegó a publicar que mi pareja, @kekasanchez, se acostó con un antiguo jefe para que le subiera el sueldo, que yo soy su chulo... Me ahorraré los calificativos. pic.twitter.com/vywLARGrfl
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) 22 de diciembre de 2018
En este hilo, el portavoz de FACUA cuenta que Saliquet se creó un perfil falso para conseguir información sobre él y vengarse por haber denunciado una estafa del pasado.
Era Pepelu Saliquet (@verdadesofenden), un dirigente de Vox que lleva años escupiendo su odio sobre mí, con todo tipo de insultos y calumnias.
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) 22 de diciembre de 2018
