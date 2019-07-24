Diario Público
El decano del Colegio de Economistas de Málaga llama «hijo de la gran puta» a Sánchez y vierte comentarios machistas sobre Montero

El panorama político de los últimos días está dejando comentarios muy machistas y desafortunados. Irene Montero es una de las políticas que más está sufriendo dichos ataques. Concretamente, el pasado lunes un concejal del Partido Popular lanzó un ataque machista a Montero que fue muy criticado en redes.

Ahora la polémica viene por parte de Juan Carlos Robles, el actual Decano del Colegio de Economistas de Málaga, que ha dedicado sus últimos días a meterse con varios políticos a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

Primero se metió con Irene Montero y su axila sin depilar con las siguientes palabras: “Refranero popular dedicado a @Irene_Montero_ “Ojeando el sendero se adivina como está el bosque”.

El decano también llamó “perfecto hijo de la gran puta” a Pedro Sánchez en un tuit, pero sin duda la última polémica y por la que se ha tenido que poner un candado en su cuenta de Twitter ha sido de nuevo una machistada contra Montero e Iglesias.

Robles ha colgado una foto de Iglesias sonriendo y ha enfocado su boca añadiendo la siguiente frase: "Irene Montero tiene que besar diariamente a esto. Si eso no es tener méritos yo ya no sé ".

Gabriel Rufián ha salido a defenderles respondiendo: "Estás tú para hablar de méritos, Juancar".

Este es un ataque machista más hacia Irene Montero en los últimos días. No han pasado ni 24 horas desde que la diputada Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo (PP) llamase a Montero “mujer florero”.

