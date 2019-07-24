El decano del Colegio de Economistas de Málaga llama «hijo de la gran puta» a Sánchez y vierte comentarios machistas sobre Montero

El panorama político de los últimos días está dejando
Ahora la polémica viene por parte de Juan Carlos Robles, el actual Decano del Colegio de Economistas de Málaga, que ha dedicado sus últimos días a meterse con varios políticos a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
Primero se metió con Irene Montero y su axila sin depilar con las siguientes palabras: “Refranero popular dedicado a @Irene_Montero_ “Ojeando el sendero se adivina como está el bosque”.
El decano también llamó “perfecto hijo de la gran puta” a Pedro Sánchez en un tuit, pero sin duda la última polémica y por la que se ha tenido que poner un candado en su cuenta de Twitter ha sido de nuevo una machistada contra Montero e Iglesias.
Es intolerable que el decano del Colegio de Economistas de Málaga @ColEcoMalaga insulte de esta forma al presidente del Gobierno, @sanchezcastejon. Y lo es también que se sume a las críticas machistas a @Irene_Montero_ Olvida que representa a una institución y a un colectivo. pic.twitter.com/NbRVUMTdWT
— Manolo Castillo (@ManoloCastillo) 24 de julio de 2019
Robles ha colgado una foto de Iglesias sonriendo y ha enfocado su boca añadiendo la siguiente frase: "Irene Montero tiene que besar diariamente a esto. Si eso no es tener méritos yo ya no sé ".
Gabriel Rufián ha salido a defenderles respondiendo: "Estás tú para hablar de méritos, Juancar".
Estás tú para hablar de méritos, Juancar. pic.twitter.com/OEXDwoXN1X
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) 23 de julio de 2019
Este es un ataque machista más hacia Irene Montero en los últimos días. No han pasado ni 24 horas desde que la diputada Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo (PP) llamase a Montero “mujer florero”.
“Vicepresidencia social simbólica (para una mujer)”.
Es decir, vicepresidencia florero para una mujer florero.
Así no, bonita. https://t.co/O3o0yrpmaF
— Cayetana Alvarez de Toledo (@cayetanaAT) 23 de julio de 2019
