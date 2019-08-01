Diario Público
Ayuntamiento de Madrid “La mejor manera de entender por qué la derecha y la extrema derecha vetan el concierto de Luis Pastor en Madrid“

Seguimos asistiendo a la nueva era en la ciudad de Madrid con el alcalde José Luis Martínez Almeida, sostenido por PP, Ciudadanos y VOX. Entre sus primeras decisiones ya le habíamos visto imponer la moratoria de las multas de Madrid Central (anulada poco después por la Justicia), relegar la bandera LGTBI a un lado de la fachada del Ayuntamiento durante el Orgullo o suspender un concierto de Def con Dos. Ahora hemos visto otra: la cancelación de un concierto de Luis Pastor que fue cerrado durante el mandato de Carmena.

El músico, símbolo de la lucha antifranquista, tenía programada la actuación para el próximo 8 de septiembre, acompañado de su hijo Pedro.

Tras conocer la noticia, el secretario de Organización de Podemos, Pablo Echenique, ha recordado un poema de Pastor titulado “¿Qué fue de los cantautores?”. Echenique resume: “La mejor manera de entender por qué la derecha y la extrema derecha vetan el concierto de Luis Pastor en Madrid es escuchar este poema en boca de Luis Pastor”.

El vídeo fue grabado en 2011 en el Círculo de Bellas Artes, durante la presentación del libro José Saramago, un retrato apasionado, de Armando Baptista-Bastos.

