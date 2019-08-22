La ‘noticia’ sobre la entrepierna de Díaz Ayuso que indigna a todo el mundo, sea de izquierdas o de derechas

Cuando un medio de comunicación se fija en que el vestido de Isabel Díaz Ayuso se abre un poco (y no muestra nada) y destaca en un titular que "enseña toda su entrepierna", ya no sólo es machismo puro y duro, es directamente zafiedad.
A ver, la foto oficial de la nueva presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y su equipo era bastante mejorable. Tanto, que los memes han brotado como setas.
Por cierto, éste es una genialidad:
“Ven a jugar con nosotros, Danny” pic.twitter.com/t5uTqEbwmM
— Alberto González Vázquez (@queridoantonio) August 21, 2019
Pero ¿hace falta llegar tan bajo?
El titular es infumable y el contenido del artículo es casposo, machista y de un mal gusto infinito. ¿En serio el autor no tiene nada mejor sobre lo que escribir? https://t.co/sSdVqUGcYE
— Carmen Pérez Andújar ???? (@CPEREZANDUJAR) August 22, 2019
Todos los días. En todos lados. https://t.co/WxLgJc5oXv
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) August 22, 2019
Da igual, a izquierdas o a derechas, esto es indignante... https://t.co/0E8ehQyfDr
— javi xavi (@javiixavii) August 22, 2019
Repugnante. pic.twitter.com/sVDgTGK0GG
— Lara Hermoso (@lhermoso_) August 22, 2019
Me faltan emoticonos. ????????????????♀️https://t.co/zYqS2zZPL4 pic.twitter.com/KmPFOxImB4
— María Blanco (@Mariablanco_) August 22, 2019
Pero qué es esto? https://t.co/2F12sBnefD
— Ana Pastor (@_anapastor_) August 22, 2019
#SiMePinchanNoSangro (pero sí vomito)
Cuando una cree que se han agotado todas las posibilidades de titulares #machistas llega alguien y lo supera
Asi es imposible ser #CadaVezMasIguales
Via @CPEREZANDUJAR pic.twitter.com/9SHpjP4TnC
— Perdona, soy artista ???? (@gisb_sus) August 22, 2019
Qué vergüenza, por favor @cronicaglobal pic.twitter.com/MMNeW4VHGq
— Sandra Sánchez (@_SandraSM_) August 22, 2019
Esta mañana he visto un tuit con el recorte sin mencionar el medio, he pensado "El Español" y no me equivocaba https://t.co/RjX1tG9Cxy
— Fernando de Córdoba ????️???? (@gamusino) August 22, 2019
Esta es una noticia vergonzosa que nunca se escribirá sobre un hombre. Y si hay que responder colectivamente, también cuando se ataca a una mujer que acusa al feminismo de “colectivizar” y victimizar a las mujeres, es porque un ataque así es contra todas https://t.co/og6OQ7addW
— Clara Serra Sánchez (@Clara_Serra_) August 22, 2019
No puede ser más repugnante la presunta noticia. Basura machista, faltona y patética.
Díaz Ayuso enseña toda su entrepierna en su toma de posesión https://t.co/fEMjPMHbEF
— Javier Gallego Crudo (@carnecrudaradio) August 22, 2019
Sr. @pedroj_ramirez, su periódico está cayendo muy bajo. ¿No tienen a nadie que supervise si publican "noticias" de machismo flagrante y estupidez evidente?
"Díaz Ayuso enseña toda su entrepierna en su toma de posesión" (!!!) https://t.co/nu8guWbgM1 a través de @cronicadirecto
— Verónica del Carpio (@veronicadelcarp) August 22, 2019
Bola extra: Algunos también aprovechan para meter su cizaña.
Para muestras, un botón:
A ver donde están las feminacis aún no he podido a ninguna de ella pronunciarse sobre este titular https://t.co/5bFeVueO0p ah, que se trata de un medio de izquierda y una mujer de derecha... Manda huevos...
— Francisco Trejo J. (@frantrejoj) August 22, 2019
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>