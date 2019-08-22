Diario Público
Diario Público

La ‘noticia’ sobre la entrepierna de Díaz Ayuso que indigna a todo el mundo, sea de izquierdas o de derechas

Por

Cuando un medio de comunicación se fija en que el vestido de Isabel Díaz Ayuso se abre un poco (y no muestra nada) y destaca en un titular que "enseña toda su entrepierna", ya no sólo es machismo puro y duro, es directamente zafiedad.

A ver, la foto oficial de la nueva presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y su equipo era bastante mejorable. Tanto, que los memes han brotado como setas.

Por cierto, éste es una genialidad:

Pero ¿hace falta llegar tan bajo?

Bola extra: Algunos también aprovechan para meter su cizaña.

Para muestras, un botón:

Lo último en Tremending